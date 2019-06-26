FEMA hiring South Dakota residents to help with disaster recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now hiring for full-time, temporary jobs to help communities recover from the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

Positions will be based in Pierre, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Aberdeen, and may require local travel.

FEMA will employ at least 25 locally-hired workers in a variety of positions.

“Hiring a portion of our recovery team locally provides local knowledge and experience and gives an added boost to South Dakota’s economy as well,” said FEMA’s Ricky Stephenson, Federal Coordinating Officer for the agency’s recovery efforts in the state. “Our local hires provide invaluable help for the recovery and supplement the current FEMA staff.”

FEMA is initially seeking people with experience in construction, cost estimating, program delivery and/or management, environmental protection, and historic preservation, or related areas. Additional positions may be announced later.

The typical term of employment is 120 days but may be extended in increments of 120 days for up to one year. Health benefits, sick leave and holiday pay are available.

All candidates must be a high school graduate or possess a GED, and pass a background investigation.

For more information on these positions as they are posted, visit the USAJOBS website.

