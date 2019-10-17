FEMA team in Yankton County next week

A FEMA evaluation team will be in Yankton County to tour homes and personal property damaged by recent flooding next week.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said FEMA officials will be looking at properties damaged by the James River flooding that took place between Sept. 9 - Sept. 26.

On Monday and Tuesday, evaluations on 40 different properties will be surveyed. Yankton officials said properties were randomly selected by FEMA and all property owners have been contacted.

Officials said this evaluation is preliminary and is used to gather damage information, and does not make residents ineligible for future assistance, should it become available.