FEMA warns about potential fraudsters impersonating agents

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are asking residents to check identification of anyone approaching them during the disaster recovery.

FEMA spokesperson Pam Saulsby told Dakota Radio Group the organization has had a few reports of people potentially posing as FEMA agents.

Saulsby says all FEMA employees will have clear government I.D.’s on them. If anyone has concerns about a potential FEMA fraudster, she asks them to call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, FEMA agents will never ask for payment for services.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota will remain open into August. Fifty-eight counties in the state were declared disaster areas following the March storms and flooding.

