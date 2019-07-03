Facebook & Instagram users experiencing problems worldwide

Having problems with Facebook or Instagram today? You're not alone.

Users reported bugs with the social media applications throughout the day on Wednesday.

Those problems including images not loading on Instagram and problems with sending direct messages on Twitter.

According to CNN, Facebook says it has resolved the outage issues and denies any kind of cyber attack.

Twitter told users it is working on a fix and will follow up as soon as possible with an update.

It's unclear what caused issues on Twitter and Facebook apps.

Facebook was hit with a partial outage in the spring that affected users for almost 24 hours. Facebook said that outage was because of a change it had made to it's system.