Fall Parade of Homes raises over $14,000 for charity

The latest Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire Parade of Homes raised over $14,000 for local charitable causes.

The organization says the money was raised through the two Feature Homes on the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes, which took place earlier this month.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation was established in 2007. Organizers say it supports programs such as housing related community service projects, providing scholarships for students going into the building trades and financially supporting other building industry related educational programs.