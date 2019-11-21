Falls Park Winter Wonderland begins Friday night

Falls Park will be lit up for the holidays starting Friday night.

It's the annual Winter Wonderland where lights and decorations are on display for the holidays. This is the 16th year for the holiday tradition.

Winter Wonderland features more than one mile of garland, 40 wreaths, 276 decorated trees, 215 decorated light poles, over 23 miles of light strings, and multiple animated lighted features. Visitors can tune into FM 97.7 to listen to the festive music while they drive through the park.

The Falls Overlook Café will be hosting a Winter Wonderland Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Live music provided by Beautiful Kingdom. A chili bar, holiday drinks, ice cream, and treats will be available for purchase.

You can see the lights through January 5th, 2020. The park is lit up from 5 p.m. until midnight daily.