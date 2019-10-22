Families trying to push through after fire

Tonight a number of South Dakota families are trying to get back on their feet.

They were living in the apartments above an Aberdeen furniture store that went up in flames this weekend, but many are answering their call for help.

"Well I mean, it was a little terrifying at the time," said Blake Roorda, a tenant in the building.

"It's a humbling experience, kind of rebuilding, starting fresh again," Roorda said.

Blake Roorda and his girlfriend Shawnee Mollman were in the building when the fire started, their main focus was getting out quickly.

"There's a fire door on our side that we ended up pulling," Roorda said.

Since that day, they have been working tirelessly to figure out how to move forward.

"We just have our keys and wallet, there's nothing to our names anymore, so its definitely a disheartening feeling," Roorda said.

The couple says many people in Aberdeen have lent a helping hand.

"This has made us realize that it's really nice to live in a small town where people are willing to help you," Shawnee Mollman said.

"Salvation Army, the Red Cross, they were there, and they kind of helped us in kind of our darkest hour," Roorda said.

After receiving help from Malchow's, they've moved into a new apartment. Now the couple hopes they can help their neighbors.

"I'm hoping that we'll be able to thank every one that's helped us so far," Mollman said.

"We're just hoping that for every one that's given back to us, that once we get back on our feet, we can continue to help others," Roorda said.

Firefighters are still investigating how the fire was started.