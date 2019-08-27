Family: World War II veteran in Sioux Falls passes away at 99

KSFY News has learned from friends and family that Marine Corps pilot Claude Hone passed away Tuesday night in his home as he wished.

He was 99-years-old. In June, Hone lost his balance and hit his head, causing him to lose simple functions. He had several friends and family who rallied around him to give him the support he needed.

The family was hopeful after his injury that they could get him back to living healthy to make it to his 100th birthday in February.

KSFY met Claude Hone on Independence Day this year. Hone served his country as a combat veteran in World War II.