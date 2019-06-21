Family gets closure after body found near Falls Park identified

Leah Brosky's family has closure now knowing that she was found and isn't missing any more. Her remains were found Wednesday night north of Falls Park by two fishermen. Her brother, Dave Brosky, told KSFY News his sister had a big heart. He wanted to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the community for their help and hard work in trying to find her.

He said he and his mom have some closure now that they know where she is. It was stressful when she went missing. She struggled with addiction, homelessness, and mental health. He said he hopes Sioux Falls will expand outreach programs and help more people in the community dealing with addiction.

Sioux Falls police say there was no evidence of trauma on Leah's body, and an autopsy conducted Thursday didn't reveal an exact cause of death. They say foul play was "not detected."

Dave Brosky released this full statement to KSFY:

"I can say that my sister had a big heart. She loved her family and children so much. She would always go out of her way to help others in need. Not knowing where she was and her missing was stressful on the family. She struggled like too many others are with addiction, homelessness, and mental health. I know my mother and I are getting some closure now and we're ready to bring her home and honor her life. We would like to thank the Sioux falls police department and the community for their help and hard work.

I hope that the city of Sioux Falls will expand outreach programs and help to those in the community that are struggling with addiction, homelessness, and mental health issues so we can save and help more people so other families will not have to go through what our family is going through."