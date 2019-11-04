Family of Donnivan Schaeffer finds peace after witnessing Rhines execution

Ed and Peggy Schaeffer have been waiting 27 years to see justice for their son's murder.

Donnivan Schaeffer

After witnessing the execution of Charles Rhines Monday, they say they've got it.

Both Ed and Peggy spoke at a press conference following the execution, their focus not on Rhines, but on remembering their late son Donnivan.

Peggy taking to the podium with a set of photos to memorialize her son.

She reminisced on Donnivan's selfless personality, saying "He was always willing to help."

Donnivan's father, Ed, thanked all of the people who have supported their family through the whole process.

The Schaeffer's say they have never truly found closure, but have found peace now that Rhines' time on Earth is over.

"Today I was calm, it was good. I am not in control of this, I have no control over what happened at all. All I can do is deal with it. Now it is out of man's concern, now we leave it up to a higher power," Peggy Schaeffer said.

Donnivan's fiancée at the time of the murder, Sheila Jackson, also spoke after the execution.

She says even though Rhines is gone, she and the Schaeffer family will forever feel the pain he has left them.