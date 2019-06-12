Family raising money for hearing loss research

A local family is raising money to find a cure for a problem that's often overlooked - hearing loss.

They are hosting the 'Team Jace 5k' next month in Sioux Falls.

Jace was born in 2013. Shortly after, his parents discovered he had moderate to severe hearing loss.

Jace's hearing was progressively declining and eventually, he was fitted with two cochlear implants.

"With the implants, he can hear just like you and I, but with the cochlear implants it's more electric sound than natural, hearing is more acoustic."

For 5 years, his parents have raised money for hearing loss research in the community of Miller. They are now bringing the fundraiser to Sioux Falls.

The 5K is July 27th at Paisley Park.