Family remembers infant son days after his passing

An Adrian, Minnesota family is coping with the loss of their infant son who was only with them for two months. The family is now coming together to remember their son just days after his passing.

The Marten family knows how to do one thing and that's stay 'Marten Strong.' This isn't the family's first child they've lost so they're finding a way to remember their sons Thomas and Tucker.

Marissa and Eric Marten found out they were pregnant with twins in September and a few months later they delivered two baby boys in March, but little did they know they would be preparing for the battle of their lives with twin b, Tucker.

"We went to our 20 week ultrasound and that's always been a scary ultrasound for us because that's kind of when we find out what's wrong with our children," Tucker’s mom, Marissa Marten said.

They found out that Tucker had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He had his first surgery just a few days after being born.

“and from that he battled. He fought, he fought very hard,” Marissa and Tucker’s father, Eric Marten said.

During that time he had a massive stroke and suffered seizures and infections. He overcame it all, but the family prepared for a long journey.

“We could just tell he was tired. He kind of helped us decide that it was time to let him go,” Marissa said.

He fought as hard as he could. Tucker was laid to rest on Friday. They said he made them realize after losing two children that they can't focus on the small things in life.

“It’s easier because we've done it and that's tough. It’s not easy to say it's not fair and it's not a lot of things but we knew our family would be there,” Eric said.

The family came together after the funeral to celebrate Tucker and remember him by the 78 days he was with them.

“It was a celebration of life. It was 78 days of family and friends and Tucker being there with us and showing what he had. No matter what it sucked it was terrible and awful and it was terrible to leave but it was a celebration of life,” Eric said.

And before they let go they made sure he got to do something the family cherishes.

“We actually gave him his first and last ride on a firetruck. My big thing was I always take my kids for rides in the firetruck. So I made sure he got his first and last ride in a firetruck,” Eric said.

His last words to his son were…

“Love you buddy. That’s exactly what I said,” Eric said.

The family said Tucker's last moments were beautiful. No nurses, no vents and no noises just them holding their child for the first time since surgery.

