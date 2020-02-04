Family remembers the life of Zach Newell

The family of Zach Newell says he was shot three times after allegedly trying to get back into a house where a party was taking place to retrieve property.

"He touched a lot of people in this town. I love him, that's about it," said Ronald Newell the Grandfather of Zach Newell.

Family and friends of Zach Newell have spent the past week and a half remembering the life of their loved one.

"Always stuck up for me. If anybody knew anything it was that you don't mess with his little sister," said Jessica Newell, Zach Newell's Sister.

They remember times when Zach was just a kid.

"He loved music ever since he was little, and as far as I can remember me, my Grandpa, and him always playing music and singing along," his sister said.

And the times when Zach got older.

"These recent years, these adult years, he was really committed to his music," Jessica Newell said.

"We went to the skate park a lot, he really enjoyed being around people. He was a people person," said Stella Ostrander, a longtime friend of Zach.

As much as they will miss Zach, all of them have agreed to stick together, share memories, and remember the impact he made on people.

"The night of the viewing, most viewings people come in to say their condolences to the people, do the visitation with the deceased and leave. It was just as many people at the viewing that stayed after the prayer service," Zach's Grandfather said.

"At the funeral, it just showed how many people Zach impacted," Jessica said.

The family is focused on the joy Zach brought to their lives, and not how his life ended.