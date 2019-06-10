Famous comedy duo sets record at Washington Pavilion

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short ‘Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,’ performance set a new record at the Washington Pavilion.

The one-night-only show is the highest-grossing single event in Washington Pavilion history.

“We wish to thank our Sioux Falls region for helping us achieve the highest-grossing single event in the history of the Washington Pavilion,” said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President and CEO. “This is a fun milestone to share – we are thrilled to bring fantastic shows like this to our venue and grateful to the community for their support.”

The comedy duo performed June 8 on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage.

