Farmers Aid Package

The president announced another round of payments for farmers hurt by the trade war, but some argue the help could create different problems.

Farmers have been weathering plenty of storms from both Mother Nature, and international trade relations.

So far, President Trump has countered with multi-billion dollar packages to help farmers.

Last year’s plan costs $12 billion dollars, and this current plan will cost $16 billion dollars to help agriculture affected by trade tensions and severe weather. Money distribution will be determined by a county basis, and payments will go to those who plant crops at the appropriate time.

Some are skeptical about the plan, because it appears that qualifying for federal aid requires you plant.

"The draw back that I see in this part of the country is if you don't plant any acres, you're not going to get a payment,” says South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal. “It's going to be based on the acres you plant, and then you'll get a payment regardless of what you plant from what I understand."

Another part of the plan that's raising eyebrows, government officials could null or void payments at any time if the trade dispute is settled.

Ross Plucker works with corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and livestock. He is in favor of President Trump’s effort to improve things for farmers, but is trying to find out what approach would favor him the most.

"So how do you as a farmer justify going out on a late planting season like this, trying to mud in your crop for the aid when I don't know if I'm going to even get to plant a crop because it's so wet?"

Some specific markets are struggling more than others.

Soybeans have lost a lot of consistent business with China, and Plucker says if the circumstances influence everyone to plant the same thing, those markets could be watered down.

Both Plucker and Vanderwal are among the agriculture experts supporting President Trump's efforts to try to stand up to China, but perhaps it was the method that he chose that could make things a little unclear.