Farmers Coop Society donates to local fire departments

A local agricultural group is donating to several fire departments in the area ahead of Fire Prevention Month.

Farms Coop Society made ten $500 donations to fire departments in southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa.

CEO John McDaniel said local fire departments play an important role in the communities FCS serves.

The donations were made to mark October as Fire Prevention Month.

Fire Departments in Boyden, Ireton, Little Rock, Melvin, Sanborn, Sheldon, and Sioux Center, Iowa; Alcester and Worthing, South Dakota; and Fulda, Minnesota all received donations. The Fire Departments are made up of volunteers and the donations will be used to help with continued department training and equipment updates.