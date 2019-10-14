Farmers face yet another setback during wet season

Its been a tough year for many farmers across South Dakota, now snow hitting the state this past weekend.

Tim Ostrem has been farming since he was a young boy, he's seen some tough years, but nothing like this.

"This is the first year that I've only been able to plant 10% of the corn that I planned on planting," Ostrem said.

To make the best out of a bad situation, Ostrem planted cover crops to keep important minerals in the soil and protect his fields from erosion.

Even though this past weekend's snow storm stayed north of Ostrem's farm, he feels for those impacted.

"Its taken its toll on a number of farmers, and you can't help but wonder, how long can some of these guys hang on," Ostrem said.

A similar story for Jeff Thompson, who is thankful the winter weather didn't hit his corn and soybeans.

"We got lucky, just depends where you're at. The poor guys up north with all that snow, they're really hurting," Thompson said.

He says the past few months have been an emotional roller coaster.

"We just want this year to be over, but it's not giving up very easy," Thompson said.

Thompson hopes to get into his fields soon, but says many farmers are already worried about next year.

"We're concerned already going into next growing season, what do we want to fertilize for the next season, how tough is that going to be, do you want to tie up money for that? You just don't know what the situation is going to be," Thompson said.

Thompson does have a corn dryer, but he says, because of all of this year's moisture, the quality of his corn will probably take a hit.