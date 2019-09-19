Farmers feeling the effects of last week's rain

South Dakota farmers who took a hit from some springtime flooding are now dealing with high water again. This time leaving them to harvest the limited crop they have left and hoping nothing happens to it.

Scott Stahl farms in McCook County where much of the land there is still saturated by water from last week's rain. Countywide only 20% of the crop was able to be planted, and now going into harvest, it could be a while before they can get any of the crops out of the ground.

"It seems like you keep hoping things get better and to be honest with you in this area they continue to get worse," Stahl said.

Stahl says this year was the wettest year on record for the county. The high waters from last week's rain have receded now leaving him with a familiar muddy mess.

"We're as wet today as we've been all year," Stahl said. "Just looking at how saturated the soil is with excess moisture provides for difficult when you look at a needing to enter the fields and start being able to pull in the harvest."

The damage isn't limited to the fields, across the county, water has washed away many rural roads leaving culverts exposed. This means farmers will be unable to bring their harvest to grain bins, elevators, or ethanol plants.

"Farming is an occupation where you realize that you have very little control," Stahl said. "I mean a lot of it is in God's hands, as far as, what the year is going to bring you and each and every year is certainly different."

When you look out the window while traveling through McCook County, you will see a different scenery. Instead of rows of corn and soybeans, you will see sorghum or other cover crops.

One-third of Stahl's land is unplanted, even with cover crops, due to the amount of rain. But, that doesn't make this year any less important. Stahl says each year will give its own challenges, and this is just another page in the book.

"As discouraging as the year is you want to try and learn some things and try to keep that positive attitude going forward," Stahl said.

It's not just flooding, according to Stahl, that has been hurting farmers recently, access to the markets and the closure of ethanol plants in the area is just adding more strain on the farmers in the area.

Some farmers will have to wait until their fields dry out to start harvesting, but it's a race against time before the first frost.