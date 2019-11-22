Farmer's team up to help Zuehlke family

People in Britton keep finding ways to support and help the family of injured high school football player Trevor Zuehlke.

"So there's like 384 acres I believe in this chunk we're going to try and get cleaned up for them," said Denver Nickeson.

It all started with a Facebook post.

"I put something on Facebook about how I was going to come with one combine and a head, and everybody's just kind of filled in from there, and everybody wants to help out in whatever way we can," said Denver Nickeson, a family friend of the Zuehlke's who coordinated the volunteer service for the family.

After being shared more than 100 times, dozens of people volunteered to help harvest crops for the Zuehlke family.

"There's people that provided fuel, there's people that provided food for dinner and supper, there's people donating fuel, there's people donating time and equipment, so it's a time where stress at home shouldn't be a factor to their life right now," Denver Nickeson said, the person that coordinated the volunteer work.

Some people came from as far as 40 miles away.

"I brought two trucks, and got another guy to bring another truck, so we brought three trucks and three drivers," said Travis Rines, traveled 40 miles to help harvest.

Others came because they wanted to help in whatever way possible.

"I just came here today and get as much knocked out as we can and when a friend asks for help, you help them," said Codie Jones, a farmer who volunteered his time.

Nickeson is happy with how many people care as much as he does, but he's even more happy that he can ease some stress for the Zuehlke family.

"It's a time where stress at home shouldn't be a factor to their life right now," Nickeson said.

According to Kurt Zuehlke's latest 'Caring Bridge' journal entry, his son Trevor continues to make baby steps in his recovery process.