Fatal crash in Aurora County

One man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon near Plankinton.

A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound on U.S. Highway 281 when a 2012 Ford F250 Pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign while going east on South Dakota Highway 16. The two vehicles collided and the Trailblazer went into the east ditch.

All three occupants suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. The 79-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer died Monday.

None of the three people involved were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

