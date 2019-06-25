Fatal crash in Brookings County

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Elkton.

The names of the deceased and the other person involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Authorities said a 2004 Ford F150 pickup was westbound when it made a U-turn at the intersection of 484th Avenue and South Dakota Highway 13. As the vehicle was going east on SD Highway 13, it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and into the path of a 1998 Ford Conventional semi truck and pup trailer loaded with gravel. The pickup collided with the pup trailer and then went into the north ditch.

The 69-year-old driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 69-year-old male driver of the semi, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.