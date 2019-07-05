Fatal crash in Campbell County

One man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening near Herreid.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck carrying a trailer was trying to pass another vehicle while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 83. The semi-truck collided with a southbound Buick LaCrosse. The collision occurred in the southbound lane.

The 82-year-old male driver of the Buick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries. He died Thursday in a Bismarck, N.D. hospital.

The 36-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Charges are pending.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said that section of Highway 83 was closed to traffic for more than three hours after the crash.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

