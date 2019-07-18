Fatal crash in Campbell County

One man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Mound City.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2004 Peterbilt semi-truck/trailer with a 30-foot-wide load was northbound on Highway 83 when a 2014 International semi-truck/trailer, headed southbound, struck the left front corner of the northbound Peterbilt’s wide load.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the International semi-truck/trailer sustained fatal injuries and was died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.