Fatal crash in Lawrence County

Authorities say a woman died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Spearfish.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 1988 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck was southbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand turn. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit several trees.

Highway patrol said the 57-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She died as a result of her injuries.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.