A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Boca Raton, Fla. is now behind bars in South Dakota.

On its Twitter page, Boca Raton Police said Efrain Francisco Sebastian, 36, is being held in Brookings, South Dakota. He's been wanted for a crash that killed 44-year-old man on May 19 in Boca Raton.

He was arrested Wednesday on an active warrant for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.