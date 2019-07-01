Father and son arrested following a burglary in Sioux Falls

Two Sioux Falls men, believed to be father and son, are facing multiple charges after they were arrested following a Saturday morning burglary.

Sioux Falls police arrested Joseph Todd Bear Heels Sr., 49, and Dante Blue Bear Heels, 19, after breaking into another apartment in the same building where they live on the 3300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

After entering the other apartment, a struggle occurred between Bear Heels Sr. and a 51-year-old resident. Police said Bear Heels, Sr. was stabbed multiple times with a sharp object by the resident who was trying to defend himself.

During the struggle, Bear Heels, Sr. yelled for his son to come help. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Dante Bear Heels entered the apartment, and he and his father began to assault the resident.

Eventually, the resident was able to get away and went to another apartment. Afterward, Police said Dante Bear Heels used a baseball bat and broke out windows in the resident's apartment, causing $3,000 in damages, Clemens said.

Bear Heels, Sr. suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital before being taken into custody. He's being charged with first-degree burglary.

Dante Bear Heels was not injured. He's being charged with aggravated assault, intentional damage to property and obstructing police.