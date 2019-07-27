Father and son rescued from Big Sioux River at Falls Park

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to Falls Park for a water rescue. Police received calls that two people had fallen into the lower section of the Falls and were initially unaccounted for.

As First Responders arrived to the scene, information was provided that the man and boy were out of the water with only minor injuries.

A 14-year-old boy and his family from Edwards, Illinois were visiting the park and taking a picture on the west bank toward the rock edge of the lower falls. The 14-year-old slipped and fell into the water and was pulled under water by the current.

The boy’s 55-year-old father went into the water to save his son and was pulled under water as well. The boy and his father were under water for a period before surfacing on the other side of the footbridge.

The boy was able to swim to shore and rescue himself. The father was unable to rescue himself and a Falls Park visitor went into the water and was able to retrieve him and swim him to shore where he received medical attention.

Both were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Sioux Falls Police will have further information on Monday at press briefing.