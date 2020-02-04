February issue of 605 Magazine focuses on business in South Dakota

The February issue of 605 Magazine focuses on businesses throughout South Dakota.

One of the businesses featured is called Wild Child Slumber Adventures. It is a custom slumber party business that launched in January of 2018. The owner and her team create personalized sleepovers for birthday parties, outdoor parties or even bachelorette parties.

Another unique business that recently opened in Sioux Falls that is also featured in this month's issue is called The Kitchen. It is a community working space for women to help advance eachother in business, community and family.

You can read more about businesses across the state and other various profiles in this month's issue of 605 Magazine here.