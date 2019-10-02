Federal fares now approved at Pierre Regional Airport

Federal employees or military members needing to conduct business in Pierre can now fly into town, rather than having to drive from other airports.

City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says federal fares have been approved for flying into Pierre, Dakota Radio Group Reports.

Huizenga says federal employees being able to fly into Pierre will create a significant increase in passenger numbers.

Airport manager Mike Isaacs says through August, 7,125 passengers have flown out of the Pierre Regional Airport. Preliminary September numbers show 1,700 enplanements, so he expects to surpass the 10,000 enplanements threshold sometime in October.

At the 10-thousand enplanements mark, the Pierre Regional Airport becomes eligible for $1-million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

