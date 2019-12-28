Federal law increases tobacco purchasing age to 21

Retailers that sell tobacco products are now complying with a new federal law that requires citizens to be 21 years old to purchase tobacco products. Some retailers are saying they've never officially received notice of the new rules.

Cigarettes (Source: MGN)

The Food and Drug Administration is now following a new law that raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old. December 20 President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that changed the current law.

"I don't care if it goes to 21 actually I really don't," Blown Away Vape and Glass owner, Sandra Luther said.

It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21.

The FDA released a note on its website stating that this is the new law of the land.

"Very often they will give agencies or department’s rulemaking authority and that's what they did in this instance. They gave the Food and Drug Administration over the course of 180 days to promulgate rules related to this change," South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director, Nathan Sanderson said.

But the new rules and guidelines haven't officially been released yet. Some retailers are feeling left in the dark.

"No, I haven't heard anything," Luther said. "I guess I’m kind of in limbo and I don't know what to do. We keep searching, searching, searching as to what we should do because we need guidelines."

According to South Dakota state law, you only have to be 18 to purchase tobacco products but federal law, in this case, takes over. Sanderson said he could expect state law to be aligned with federal law this upcoming legislative session.

"I think that it would be unlikely that the FDA would be doing much in the way of enforcement in the short term and so our point in making retailers aware is that they potentially could though," Sanderson said.

But will retailers who sell these products quickly make the change? Some have.

"I’m not sure. I mean we're carding everybody that comes in. I know I’ve been in contact with some vape stores in Sioux Falls. Some are doing it and some aren't," Luther said.

In the past, Luther said she's gotten letters in the mail or emails but hasn't seen anything. From the FDA's posting it's very clear right now they say this new law is active.

Raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the United States marks a major public health achievement for the White House after major lung-related illnesses due to vaping.

