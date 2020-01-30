Federal officials unveil new Medicaid plan

Officials from the White House and Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services introduced the Healthy Adult Opportunity program on Thursday at the Health and Human Services headquarters.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma discusses the Healthy Adult Opportunity program at HHS headquarters on Thursday morning. (Source: Gray DC)

Officials said the cost of Medicaid is growing as baby boomers age, and the rising costs are threatening the future viability of the Medicaid program.

The program is designed for adults under 65-years-old. It gives states the option to enroll in a program that caps federal spending on Medicaid. Right now, the federal government matches a percentage of any state spending on Medicaid costs.

The Center for Medicaid and Medicare Administrator Seema Verma said HAO will put more spending control in the state's hands.

Officials said the program does not change coverage for the most vulnerable people across the nation, like people who have a disability, elderly adults and very low income, parents, children and pregnant women.

