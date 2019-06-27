Feds expand recall on blood pressure meds

An ongoing recall of blood pressure drugs has been expanded again due to a contamination with a chemical linked to cancer.

Macleods Pharmaceutical announced it is recalling 32 lots of losartan, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The manufacturer is notifying pharmacies to cease distribution.

Click here to see a full list of the affected products.

FDA officials say patients taking Losartan Potassium Tablets and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination Tablets, USP should continue to do so, but also contact their doctor or pharmacist for advice on finding and alternative treatment.

“The risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment,” the FDA said.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Macleods Pharmaceuticals at 855-926-3384 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals hasn’t been informed of adverse events related to this recall.

