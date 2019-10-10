Fee increase coming next year to South Dakota state parks

Your next trip to a South Dakota state park may cost a little extra.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has approved an increase in state park entrance fees for the first time since 2014.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Commission also took action to raise select camping fees, many of which had also been unchanged for several years.

Pending approval from the Interim Rules Committee, fee increases will go into effect January 1, 2020.

This year, several parks have faced significant damage from flooding, with repair costs upwards of $9 million. Additionally, revenue has been impacted by decreased visitation because of weather and weather-related damage. Some campgrounds had to be closed as a result of flooding.

Annual passes to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8.

At campgrounds, prime campsites increase to $26, preferred sites to $23 and modern to $20.

The increase is in line with the rate of inflation and with fees in surrounding states.

