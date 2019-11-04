Feeding South Dakota launches Thanksgiving Meal Drive

A South Dakota nonprofit is once again launching a drive aiming to make sure every family in the state has a proper Thanksgiving meal.

Feeding South Dakota launched its 9th annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive Monday.

This year, the goal is to provide 3,400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those who struggle with hunger across the state, according to Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen.

To reach this goal, Feeding South Dakota is counting on South Dakota’s help by making monetary and food donations. Long-time supporters Greg and Pam Sands are offering a dollar for dollar match up to $15,000 for every online donation made from Monday until November 23rd.

Gassen said a $20 donation provides a family of four with everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. You can find how you can donate here.

Anyone interested in receiving a Thanksgiving meal can pick one up at the following locations Nov. 23:

• Sioux Falls, W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 100 N Lyon Blvd., beginning at 8am. Thanksgiving meals will be given to the first 750 families, one meal per family, limit two meals per vehicle, adults must be present to represent family.

• Rapid City, Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco St, at 9am. Thanksgiving meals will be given to the first 1,000 families, one meal per family, adults must be present to represent family.

• Pierre, Feeding South Dakota is partnering with the Pierre Area Referral Service to provide 350 Thanksgiving meals to those living in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas. Those who are in need must apply by November 4 to receive a meal.