Feeding South Dakota receives check from Hy-Vee

Local Hy-Vee stores participated in a campaign this year called "Feed the Need" to help replenish food banks across Hy-Vee's eight-state region.

The supermarket chain organized the effort after becoming aware of the ongoing demand for food throughout the year and presented "Feeding South Dakota with a check for over $8,400.

"We responded to the needs of the local food banks, said Andy Sutton, Hy-Vee store director. "Feeding South Dakota distributes throughout South Dakota, it's not just in Sioux Falls, which is a very good need for South Dakota."

Feeding South Dakota is always open to donations and is currently in need of soups, canned beans, canned meats, and boxed meals.