Feeding South Dakota receives truckload donation of mac n' cheese

Feeding South Dakota has received a very helpful donation.

Land O' Lakes has stepped forward to assist Feeding South Dakota in their mission by donating an entire semi truckload of macaroni and cheese.

"We're a farmer-owned co-op so feeding people is very important to us and farmers, just traditionally have big hearts and so that's what we're really doing," said Lynn Boadwine, Land O' Lakes board member. "And there is a need in South Dakota, a need all over the nation and so we started delivering some of our first-run product mac-n-cheese."

Land-O' Lakes has been running their first-run program, delivering truckloads of their product to Feeding America since 2010.