Howard Wood Field was the host location for the 32nd annual Festival of Bands. Four thousand students from more than 40 bands participated in this year's event. The history is hard to miss for participants and spectators, and the cool weather that was present Saturday hardly cooled off the competition.

"It's a lot of adrenaline you know," said O'Gorman High School's Olivia Gulseth.

Proceeds from the event were equally distributed to the four bands.