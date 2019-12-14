Fight the frost continues through weekend in Sioux Falls

Kids of all ages are making there way to the WH Lyon Fairgrounds for a weekend full of inflatables.

Fight the frost coordinator Corey Heiser

The first-ever Fight the Frost event kicked off Friday, December 13 and goes through Sunday, December 15th.

Games galore has hosted the indoor inflatable carnival in other regional cities - and has now brought the fun to Sioux falls.

The event features 30 inflatables, including 6 obstacle courses and designated kiddie land.

Corey Heiser is the coordinator of the event. "There's been a lot of kids. This is their first Fight the Frost event and they are sure enjoying it. The parents are enjoying it as well. They are burning off steam and they should have no trouble sleeping tonight," said Heiser.

Fight the Frost runs from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 15.