Dell Rapids community helps young girl fight cancer

Some of the obvious thoughts when approaching the doors of a Pizza Ranch include how much food can possibly be consumed? That train of thought would be derailed as you approach the doors of the Pizza Ranch in Dell Rapids. A group of ladies ask if you would like to help out their friend Madyn Lacey as she goes through a personal battle with Ewing Sarcoma. The cancer was discovered at the beginning of June, and has resulted in multiple trips to Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.

"It's hard, but you just have to know that there's people around that are praying for you and are there for you," Madyn said.

Throughout Dell Rapids that could not be more prevalent. About half a mile east of the Pizza Ranch in the business district along East 4th Street, you will end up at Norby's Bar and Grill. That is where a large banner is promoting the October 19th benefit for Madyn at 6:00 p.m.

It is a common thing for Dell Rapids to come together and show this kind of effort . So far, they have been able to raise a little over $3,000 and that does not include the proceeds from Pizza Ranch. The helpers are using the alias 'Madyn's Minions' after the fun characters from the movie 'Despicable Me'. Unlike the comically goofy characters that are often pretty reckless, this community has steadily provided a source of relief for Madyn and her family.