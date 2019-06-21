Film that raises awareness of disability movement showing in Sioux Falls

A grad student from Columbia University, Brad Bailey, is in Sioux Falls this weekend. He is showing his award-winning documentary called "Hale."

"Hale" raises awareness of how people with disabilities paved the way for others.

"Everything you see today from curb cuts to ramps to how we construct buildings can really be traced to that early disability history with Hale Zukas and other people in Berkeley in the 1970's," Bailey said.

The film focuses on that beginning in the 1960's and 70's.

"Disability affects us all. Disability is universal, and I think it's important that people realize that," Bailey said. "And one of the great aspects of this film is that it shows an amazing individual."

Bailey was referring to Hale Zukas. Zukas is known as one of the founders of the modern disability movement. "Hale" won the Student Academy Award and was nominated for a BAFTA.

The film will be screened for free Saturday at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls at 1:30 PM. Bailey chose to come to South Dakota to screen the film because he has friends here, who encouraged him to have a screening of it. He also said the film is about the beginning of the Center of Independent Living, which has an affiliate in Sioux Falls.

It's also available to watch for free on Amazon Prime. You can watch it here.