Filmmaker shares story of survival

A filmmaker who is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse joins more than two dozen additional speakers for the 19th annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference.

The event is being held Thursday and Friday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and is expected to draw over 600 South Dakota professionals in the areas of health care, law enforcement, education and social work.

"There was a time in my life where I believed that if anyone knew about my story, that I had been abused as a kid, that they would think I was dirty," said Sasha Neulinger, 'Rewind' director. "I now know today after confronting that head-on that that's not the case."

Neulinger travels across the country sharing his owns story of survival and advocating for reforms in child advocacy and child abuse prevention.

His autobiographical documentary "Rewind" premiered this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival.