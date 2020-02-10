Final list of winners from 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:
Best picture: “Parasite"
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”
Production design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Costume design: “Little Women”
Documentary feature: “American Factory”
Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
Sound mixing: "1917," Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”
Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”
Visual effects: “1917”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Bombshell”
International film: “Parasite,” South Korea
Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)