Sturgis Rally 2019 has officially concluded and the Department of Public Safety has released its final numbers.

DWI arrests totaled 171 compared to 149 last year.

The 2019 rally saw an uptick in drug arrests with 344 this year. Last year, there were 252. Cashed seized by law enforcement nearly doubled with $4,044 collected this year. Last years total of $2,739 was seized.

Total accidents were down this year - only 93 reported this year.

This year's rally also had two fatalities.