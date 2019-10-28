Fire Marshal: Daylight Savings Time a good reminder to check smoke alarms

South Dakota safety officials are reminding homeowners to check their clocks and their smoke alarms this weekend.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 3. That means pushing clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

South Dakota Fire Marshal Paul Merriman also suggests when resetting clocks, people should also take time to switch batteries in their smoke alarms. Merriman says working smoke alarms should be a priority for every homeowner.

Other safety tips involving smoke alarms include:

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

• Test alarms at least monthly by pressing the test button.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old. Do it sooner if the alarms don’t respond properly.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

