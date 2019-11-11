Fire damages cafe in Union County

A Union County cafe, well known to those who live in the surrounding region, has fallen victim to a fire.

The Spink Cafe, located along South Dakota Highway 48 in Spink township, caught fire Sunday afternoon with fire crews from Elk Point, Akron, Iowa, and Vermillion responding to the call.

Officials said the business suffered significant damage from the fire, especially on the ground floor.

Nobody was inside at the time of the accident and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.