Fire destroys Watertown business

Authorities say a fire has destroyed a repair shop business in Watertown.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Four Seasons Small Engine Repair, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Watertown Battalion Chief Tyler McElhaney said the owner of the business, who lives next door, looked outside and saw the business on fire.

By the time firefighters arrive, half the building was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were eventually able to put out the flames, but McElhaney said the business is likely a total loss.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

The cause is still under investigation.