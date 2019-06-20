Fire destroys business in Hawarden

A fire has destroyed a business at a community in northwest Iowa.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Jeff's Radiator and Exhaust on Main Street in Hawarden.

KCAU-TV reports firefighters were able stop the flames from spreading to other nearby buildings on Main Street.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the loss of the longtime business will be felt by the Hawarden community.

"There ain't too many places to get your car fixed in Hawarden and oil. Now this is burnt, so I don't know what Jeff will do," said Shirley Beerman, who lives is Hawarden.