Fire destroys local business in Colton

One business is destroyed after a fire this morning in Colton.

According to Minnehaha County Sheriff Deputy Sergeant, Scott Dubbe, the fire started at Matr's Garage around 9:15 a.m.

The shop owner was using a piece of equipment that caused a spark. That spark landed in a spot of oil that ignited the flames.

Many residents of Colton gathered to watch the fire as the business was engulfed in flames.

One says he is sad to see the building go.

"I remember when that was a gas station when I was a kid... so it's kind of a landmark, its been here forever," Roger Burgers, a lifelong resident of Colton, said

Fire Departments from many of the surrounding communities were at the scene to help extinguish the fire.

"It's really nice that everyone comes together to help a small community like this you know save a building or stop it so it doesn't spread or go anywhere else," Taylor Bult, a man who witnessed the fire, said.

The owner of the shop was the only one inside the building when the fire started, no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross brought food and water to the scene for the firefighters while they were still battling the blaze.

