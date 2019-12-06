Fire destroys pickup being towed on I-90

A pickup being pulled by a recreational vehicle was destroyed in a fire Thursday on Interstate 90 near the South Dakota and Wyoming state line.

According to a South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the driver of an eastbound RV pulling a 2019 Ford F-150 noticed smoke coming from the pickup.

The driver was able to pull over and, along with a passenger, and get away without being injured.

The Spearfish Fire Department put the fire out but the pickup was a total loss and the RV had major damage.