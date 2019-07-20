SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Fire fighters responded at about 5:36 a.m. to a structure fire at 2404 South Stephen Avenue. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a single family home with an attached garage that was fully engulfed in flames. Most of the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and did not affect nearby residences. No injuries occurred in the fire, but it did displace a family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Southeast Sioux Falls fire displaces family
Posted: Sat 4:34 PM, Jul 20, 2019